Nearly 100 people watching dance performance injured as roof collapses in Bihar

Nearly 100 people were injured after the terrace of an old house, where they had assembled to watch a dance performance of a Mahaviri procession, collapsed in Saran district of Bihar on Tuesday night, police said. All the injured were rushed to the nearby health centres for treatment.

The incident occurred at around 11.35pm at Isuapur, 40 km from Saran district headquarters. The old house is in the close vicinity of a temple. An eyewitness of the incident, Amit Kumar Sah, said that many of the victims had gathered on the spot to watch a dance of the orchestra group. The annual procession has always drawn a huge number of spectators.

While many had climbed on the roof top, others were standing underneath when a portion of the terrace, said to be made with steel asbestos, suddenly collapsed.

The seriously injured were admitted to Isuapur Community Health Centre and private hospitals of the district. Police said that most of the injured people were discharged after the first aid.

Convenor of the Mahaviri Procession Shailendra Pratap told HT that 12 of the injured are undergoing treatment at the Isuapur Community Health Centre and some of them have been admitted to a private nursing home.