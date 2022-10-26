Nitish Kumar shows injuries on stomach sustained during boat collision in Ganga. Watch

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday showed his injuries sustained during the Chhath ghat inspection while addressing reporters in Patna and said that “work is more important”.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shows his injuries received during the inspection of Chhath Ghat when his boat suffered an accident in Patna, earlier this month.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the chief minister could be seen talking about the arrangements made for Chhath- a festival widely celebrated in Bihar. He said that he has directed officials to inform the devotees about the arrangements made for ghats for smooth conduct.

Replying to comments on the state government's efforts for the grand festival, the Janata Dal (United) chief then goes on to show his stomach injuries by lifting his garment. “Chotva laga hua h, isiliye aage nhi baith rhe h (I have got injuries, that is why I am not sitting in the front seat”) said Nitish as he sat on the back seat of his car.

Speaking further he added that he is okay, and still has injuries on his feet but just has to be careful for them to heal. He also said that he would inspect the ghats traveling by road and it was the first time he got injured while inspecting a Chhath site.

Nitish Kumar suffered an accident on October 15 when a streamer carrying him developed a technical snag and collided with a pillar of JP Setu in Patna. He was inspecting Chhath Ghat on the bank of the Ganga. All the persons onboard escaped unhurt and the boat did not suffer any significant damage.