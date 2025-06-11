Nitish opens Patna’s first double-decker flyover, Urdu Library

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art double-decker flyover and a newly-constructed Government Urdu Library on Ashok Rajpath, marking a significant leap forward in Patna’s infrastructure and cultural landscape. Patna's first double-decker flyover ahead of its inauguration by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna, on Tuesday. (PTI)

The ₹422-crore flyover, spanning 2.2 km from Kargil Chowk at Gandhi Maidan to Science College via PMCH, is expected to decongest the perennially clogged Ashok Rajpath. Meanwhile, the ₹3.07-crore library promises to be a modern haven for scholars and students alike.

For years, Ashok Rajpath — linking key educational, medical, and commercial hubs — has struggled with heavy traffic. Built by the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL), the new flyover introduces a three-layer traffic system. The ground level remains for local traffic, while the two elevated decks — Tier I (1.45 km) and Tier II (2.18 km) — cater to one-way traffic. Tier I directs vehicles from Patna College to Gandhi Maidan, while Tier II serves traffic moving from Gandhi Maidan to Science College. Both decks, 8.5 metres wide, ensure seamless connectivity to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), providing crucial relief for patients and medical staff.

Inspecting the flyover with his deputies Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Road Construction Department (RCD) Minister Nitin Nabin, Kumar praised the project’s execution. “This double-decker flyover is built exceptionally well,” he said. “It will eliminate traffic jams on Ashok Rajpath, ensuring a smoother commute for everyone.”

RCD Minister Nitin Nabin described the flyover as a “big gift” for Patna, particularly for those who frequent Ashok Rajpath’s bustling areas. “This is now the pride of Bihar,” he declared. “It will benefit students, patients, and commuters heading to Gandhi Maidan, NIT, Patna University, and beyond.” Notably, it’s only the second double-decker flyover in Bihar after Chapra, and it is designed to integrate with the upcoming Patna Metro Rail, the new multi-level parking facility at PMCH, and a planned road along Bakarganj Nala.

Construction of the flyover began in January 2022 and is expected to ease congestion on critical routes serving BN College, Civil Court, Patna Market, and Gulbi Ghat. “This project is a game-changer for Patna’s traffic management,” Nabin said.

In a parallel event, Chief Minister Kumar inaugurated the revamped Government Urdu Library, which replaces its aging 1938 structure. The new G+4 building, located opposite Khazanchi Road, is designed to foster learning and intellectual pursuits. Housing over 40,000 books in Urdu, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Persian, and Arabic, the library sees 50–60 daily visitors, including students and researchers from across states. Its collection spans NCERT textbooks, competitive exam resources, library science materials, and monthly magazines in multiple languages.

During his visit, Kumar commended the library’s serene environment and robust facilities. “This new building offers a peaceful space for study, benefiting readers and researchers alike,” he said.

Education Minister Sunil Kumar welcomed the CM with a book presentation, highlighting the library’s role in fostering education. The facility’s upgraded furniture and equipment ensure it meets the needs of its growing user base, solidifying its status as a cultural cornerstone.

The flyover’s inauguration has been met with optimism. “Ashok Rajpath was a nightmare during peak hours,” said Mangalesh Kumar, a local shopkeeper near Patna College. “This flyover will save time and make commuting easier.” Priyanka, a student at Science College, shared similar relief: “Getting to classes on time will be much easier now.”

Still, some concerns remain. A traffic constable noted that while the flyover addresses Ashok Rajpath’s congestion, seamless integration with the Patna Metro and other upcoming projects is crucial to avoid creating bottlenecks elsewhere. “The three-layer system is innovative, but it needs coordinated urban planning to truly succeed,” he cautioned.

At the library, researcher Rubiya Khatoon welcomed the upgrade. “The old building was cramped, and this new space is a breath of fresh air. It’s a fantastic resource for Urdu literature and exam preparation,” she said.

The twin inaugurations underscore Bihar’s broader push for modernisation. While the double-decker flyover aligns with Patna’s urban transformation goals, the modern library reinforces the state’s commitment to education and cultural preservation. With senior officials like principal secretaries Deepak Kumar and S. Siddharth (also additional chief secretary of education), RCD secretary B. Karthikeya Dhanji, and education minister Sunil Kumar joining the CM, the message was clear: Patna is ready to embrace a future that balances robust infrastructure with intellectual growth.

As the sun set over Kargil Chowk, the gleaming double-decker flyover and the illuminated Urdu Library symbolized not just concrete and books, but a shared vision for a brighter, more connected Patna.

