Nitish to launch fourth leg of Samriddhi Yatra today

Beginning Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will embark on a four-day tour, covering eight districts of the state, as part of the fourth leg of his Samriddhi Yatra, a public outreach programme, according to a communication by the cabinet secretariat department on Monday. On Monday, CM Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha. (HT Photo)

Kumar will visit Bhagalpur and Banka on Tuesday, followed by Jamui and Nawada on Wednesday, Munger and Lakhisarai on Thursday and Gaya Ji and Aurangabad on Friday, said the letter issued by Arvind Chaudhary, additional chief secretary, cabinet secretariat department, to the heads of departments, divisions, districts and the police.

As part of his yatra, Kumar will inspect sites of important projects, including those announced in the district concerned as part of his Pragati Yatra and ‘Seven Resolves’; inaugurate or lay foundation stone of important projects; review the progress of various ongoing projects; and hold Jan Samvad (public rally), the communication said.

The chief secretary, director general of police and heads of the departments concerned have been advised to attend the review meeting during the yatra.

In January this year, Kumar launched the Samriddhi Yatra, a multi-phase statewide outreach programme to review development schemes, interact with citizens, inaugurate projects and announce new works across districts of Bihar.

In the first leg of his yatra between January 16 and 24, Kumar visited West Champaran (January 16), East Champaran (January 17), Sitamarhi and Sheohar (January 19), Gopalganj (January 20), Siwan (January 21), Saran (January 22), Muzaffarpur (January 23) and Vaishali (January 24).

The second phase of his Samriddhi Yatra between late January and February covered Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur and nearby districts of Mithilanchal.

The third phase of his yatra to the Seemanchal and Kosi regions, covered Supaul and Madhepura (March 10), Araria and Kishanganj (March 11), Purnia and Katihar (March 12), Saharsa and Khagaria (March 13), and Begusarai and Sheikhpura (March 14).