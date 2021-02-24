NMC asks govt medical colleges to exclude non-medical faculties as assessors

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked government medical colleges, including Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to exclude non-medical faculties while proposing doctors as assessors for evaluation of medical institutions.

The NMC, in its letter to principals and deans of government medical colleges earlier this month, had requested them to submit details of all associate professors, with six years of teaching experience, additional professors and professors, excluding non-medical faculty members.

“…as an esteemed ambassador of the profession and a conscious keeper of excellence in medical education, you nominate faculty in your institution at the earliest,” said Dr Achal Gulati, president Medical Assessment and Rating Board of the NMC, in his letter of February 2, a copy of which is with the Hindustan Times.

A few non-medical faculties had previously got enrolled as assessors, prompting the NMC to be specific about excluding non-medical faculties.

Some non-medical faculties from Patna AIIMS had even made it to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as member of the selection committee for recruitment of doctors. The UPSC recruits doctors for railways, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), among other institutions of repute.

The governing body of Patna AIIMS, which came into existence in 2011-12, on February 18 ratified a proposal to terminate the services of three non-medical faculty members, while letting off yet another in the department of microbiology. All these faculty members were allegedly unqualified on the date of their appointment in 2012-13. Two of the three faculties vetted for termination, still do not possess the basic qualification required for the position they occupy.

“We have sent to the NMC, names of our faculty members for assessors,” said Dr Umesh Bhadani, dean, AIIMS, Patna. He, however, did not elaborate if those from the non-medical side find a mention in the institute’s list to the NMC.

Efforts to reach Dr PK Singh, director, AIIMS-Patna, proved futile as he did not respond to phone call or text message.

The NMC, constituted by an act of Parliament known as the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, came into force on September 25, last year, dissolving the board of governors in supersession of the Medical Council of India.