Bihar plans spatial mutation along with textual mutation of land to curb fraud
- Bihar revenue department officials and some circle officers will enlist practical problems they might face in implementing the new process.
The Bihar government is planning to introduce spatial mutation along with textual mutation to bring transparency in sale and purchase of land, reducing incidents of fraud and title disputes in line with the practice in Gujarat, Odisha and Telangana, said an official.
At present only textual mutation is done in sale and purchase of land, a process, which records the name of the new owner in place of the old. “In common parlance, mutation term is used for textual mutation. After the registry of the land and mutation, the seller’s name is struck out and the name of the new owner, the buyer, is entered in register 2, however, in spatial mutation a real-time map of the land will be issued," said an official of revenue and land reforms department, who was not willing to be named.
Additional chief secretary, revenue and land reforms department, Vivek Kumar Singh, said to work on the technicalities of the spatial mutation along with textual mutation, a workshop of experts from Gujarat, Odisha and Telangana was being organised on March 1. “Besides the heads of department, the state information officer of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been invited to participate in the workshop. Kamal Jain of IIT Roorkee and technical experts of National Institute of Smart Government (NISG), Hyderabad, will also take part in the workshop,” he said.
Singh said revenue department officials and some circle officers will enlist practical problems they might face in implementing the new process, while another official said the buyer of land will get ‘shudhi patra’ or the name transfer certificate displaying map, plot number along with other details of ‘chauhaddi’ or the four next neighbours of the land under the new process.
“With the implementation of the new system, maps of all villages will become real-time, which will not hide any information and common people will not get cheated,” said Ram Surat Kumar, minister, revenue and land reforms.
Land getting fraudulently re-registered several times has been a common problem in these parts even resulting in criminal assault and murders.
Singh said the IT wing of revenue and land reforms department were working with NIC, which has made a software for smooth implementation of the new process.
Also Read: 42.8% children severely malnourished in Bihar: Health minister
“For spatial mutation, an authorised surveyor will visit the land register the new demarcations before mutation of the land on the software. He will then present pre-mutation sketch to the circle office and get it approved and certified by the competent authority. This will change the land record and also create the real-time map of the village. The buyer will get the map of the plot carrying details along with the ‘shudhi patra’,” said Sanjay Kumar, the technical director of NIC.
The department was mulling to implement the scheme after the completion of a special survey, underway in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NMC asks govt medical colleges to exclude non-medical faculties as assessors
- A few non-medical faculties had previously got enrolled as assessors, prompting the NMC to be specific about excluding non-medical faculties.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar plans spatial mutation along with textual mutation of land to curb fraud
- Bihar revenue department officials and some circle officers will enlist practical problems they might face in implementing the new process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: CJI SA Bobde to inaugurate new Patna high court building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar takes on opposition, presents Bihar turnaround story
- Nitish Kumar said his government was working on an agreement with the Tata technical group for skilling the youth in the state in areas such as electric vehicles maintenance, advance welding, 3D printing etc.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid price hike, fuel smuggling from Nepal to Bihar in full swing
- Petrol and diesel prices are much cheaper in neighbouring Nepal, which, ironically, imports almost all of its petroleum products from India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar public parks to get facelift with musical fountains, open gyms, play area
- Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad directed the forest department to develop parks for relaxation and rejuvenation. The decision was later approved by the state Cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 of a family killed in Bihar road crash; PM, Nitish condole deaths
- Both the Scorpio and truck were caught in a head on collision at a great speed which resulted in the deaths of six persons including the driver on the spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl sexually harassed in Bihar, video posted on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Three arrested for raping girl in Patna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 million Aadhaar-linked PDS cardholders avail foodgrains in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Grants to govt aided schools to be released soon, says minister
- Leaders cutting across the party lines lashed out at the BSEB claiming it put up stumbling blocks unnecessarily in payment of grants to the schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fresh taxes in Bihar's multi-crore budget for FY ’21-22
- “It is a budget to add pace to Bihar’s inclusive growth story and take development to the next stage," Prasad said on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JDU donates ₹1.11 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
- The cheques, worth ₹1,11,11, were handed over to RSS office-bearers by JD(U) national president RCP Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar assembly adjourned amid protests on fuel price hike, board exam paper leak
- The Speaker tried to impress upon members that the house was a platform for meaningful discussions and there was a time for raising all issues, however, it didn't help much.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox