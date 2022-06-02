One more AES death in Muzaffarpur pushes Bihar toll this year to four
A three-year old girl died of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) at the Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district Tuesday evening, hospital officials said.
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, had now gone up to four this year. Of these, three were known cases of AES and one of JE. A death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials.
SKMCH superintendent Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child, identified as Shivani Kumari, died of AES on May 31 hours after she was brought there from Kanti, 16 kilometres from Muzaffarpur.
The state government has tied up at least two vehicles per panchayat under the chief minister’s rural transportation scheme and allows reimbursement of fare between ₹400 and ₹1,000 to transport AES children to the nearest health facility by any mode of transport, even if it was a private vehicle.
Till May 31 this year, the SKMCH has reported 45 admissions of children suffering from AES, of which 41 have been cured and discharged, three died and one left against medical advice.
Bihar, till May 30, had reported 56 cases of AES/JE across its 12 AES-endemic districts, of which 28 were from Muzaffarpur, seven from East Champaran, five from Sitamarhi, four from Saran, three from Vaishali, two each from Patna and West Champaran and one each from Araria, Jehanabad, Khagaria, Samastipur and Jamui.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics