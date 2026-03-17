Patna, More than 6,000 women secured jobs and employment in the two-day job fair organised by the Women and Child Development Corporation here, an official said on Tuesday. Over 6,000 participants secured jobs, employment in women's job fair in Patna: Official

The two-day 'Women's Mega Job Fair-2026', which concluded on Tuesday, witnessed 18,500 registrations of women for securing jobs and employment.

A large number of companies from various sectors such as retail, manufacturing, logistics, electric and electronics, beauty and wellness, and textile participated to provide numerous employment opportunities to women in the job fair, the official said.

Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told reporters, "Around 6,120 women secured jobs and employment in the two-day Women's Mega Job Fair-2026 organised by the WCDC at Gyan Bhawan in the state capital. The highest number of women - 1,228 - secured appointment in the health sector only."

The second day of the fair witnessed a surging crowd of women and growing enthusiasm for interviews, signalling that women are seizing every opportunity with full preparation and confidence, she added.

"Dreams have found their identity. The Mahila Mega Job Fair proved that dreams come true when the right opportunities arise. Confidence, happiness, and glimpses of a new future - all were clearly visible on the faces of women who attended the fair. It was part of the state government's 'Saat Nischay-3' initiative," the Social Welfare Department secretary said.

The objective of the 'Saat Nischay-3' , is 'Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan' , to reduce the difficulties coming in the lives of all citizens, including women, of the state and to make their lives even easier.

Companies from various sectors such as retail, manufacturing, logistics, electric and electronics, beauty & wellness, and textile participated to provide employment opportunities to women, she said.

"The presence of diverse sectors provided participants with the opportunity to choose careers according to their interests and skills, where every woman was seen giving a new direction to her dreams", she said.

On the concluding day of the fair, Bihar Social Welfare Minister, Madan Sahni, Mihir Kumar Singh, Development Commissioner, Kaushal Kishor, Secretary, Department of Youth, Employment and Skill Development, were present.

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