Patna AIIMS dy director shifted out after graft probe
The Centre on Thursday removed Parimal Sinha as the deputy director (administration) of Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said an order of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW), which has been seen by Hindustan Times.
A 2001-batch officer of the Indian Postal Service, Sinha was repatriated prematurely to his parent department with immediate effect. His five-year deputation term was to end in October 2023.
“I received the order from the ministry of health through an e-mail this afternoon. Sinha has to be relieved with immediate effect. I’ve conveyed the order and asked him to be relieved on Thursday evening,” said Dr Gopal Krushna Pal, executive director of Patna’s AIIMS who joined on July 3.
Dr Sadhna Sharma, professor of biochemistry, was given additional responsibilities of deputy director (administration) with immediate effect. Dr Pal issued an order to this effect late Thursday evening. HT has a copy of the order.
A few months back, Sinha had to face an inquiry over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of storekeeper-cum-clerk at the institute in 2019.
Executive director of Deoghar AIIMS, Dr Saurabh Varshney, who was given the additional charge of director of Patna AIIMS on December 5 last year, had constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the allegations of corruption against Sinha, following a petition under Right to Information (RTI) Act.
“The findings of the inquiry are confidential and have been shared with the ministry (in April). They are now in consideration of the court, as the complainant had moved the court,” said Dr Varshney, who held the charge of Patna AIIMS director for seven months.
Sinha did not respond to calls on Thursday. “He is in a meeting. I will inform him when he comes out of it,” said Ashish Kumar, his private secretary, who answered the call on Sinha’s official landline number.
-
Western Rajasthan record heavy to very heavy rains
Poogal in Bikaner recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall while Kishanganj in Baran registered 6 cm of rains in a day. Railmagra in Rajsamand and Baran both gauged 5 cm of rainfall during the same period, the weather department said. Jaisalmer, Kota, Dabok, Bundi and Sirohi recorded 47 mm, 13.4 mm, 11 mm, 7 mm and 4.5 mm of rains from Thursday morning till evening.
-
Prayagraj police to trace source of raw material being used in crude bombs
After several incidents of crude bomb attacks in Sangam City in the recent past, the Prayagraj police have now begun efforts to trace the source of not just these homemade bombs but also their ingredients so as to check the menace permanently. To note, use of crude bombs during clashes among students as well as by criminals to maim their opponents is very common in Prayagraj.
-
KDMC fills potholes on Tilak Chowk Road in Kalyan after 2 senior citizens suffer injuries from fall
Following the incident of two senior citizens falling due to the presence of potholes in Kalyan and suffering injuries, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, filled the said potholes on Tilak Chowk Road. On Wednesday, two senior citizens – Ravindra Pai, 60, and Ganesh Sahastrabuddhe, 69, fell into a water-filled pothole while going for a walk at two different spots at Tilak Chowk and suffered injuries. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment.
-
Already 84 tree falls recorded since June this year; activists question NMMC policy
The number of tree falls in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation limits has seen a considerable increase this year. As per the daily records maintained by the disaster management cell, 84 trees have fallen since June, raising questions on NMMC's policy on tree plantation as well as pruning practices. When compared with the 144 trees recorded to have fallen during last year's monsoon, the number so far this year is quite alarming for the green lovers.
-
₹10Cr allocated for developing Pandavkada waterfalls; greens sceptical
A Government Resolution (GR) allocating funds for developing Kharghar-based Pandavkada waterfalls area has got the city environmentalists talking. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, on June 28, had issued the GR of allocating funds for developing tourist spots across Maharashtra. Included in the list was Pandavkada waterfalls, which will be allocated ₹10Cr. The waterfall is a popular monsoon destination frequented by scores of tourists. Since 2014, another Nerul-based activist, Dharmesh Barai has been conducting clean-up drives at the waterfalls.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics