Patna AIIMS dy director shifted out after graft probe

The Centre on Thursday removed Parimal Sinha as the deputy director (administration) of Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said an order of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW), which has been seen by Hindustan Times.

A 2001-batch officer of the Indian Postal Service, Sinha was repatriated prematurely to his parent department with immediate effect. His five-year deputation term was to end in October 2023.

“I received the order from the ministry of health through an e-mail this afternoon. Sinha has to be relieved with immediate effect. I’ve conveyed the order and asked him to be relieved on Thursday evening,” said Dr Gopal Krushna Pal, executive director of Patna’s AIIMS who joined on July 3.

Dr Sadhna Sharma, professor of biochemistry, was given additional responsibilities of deputy director (administration) with immediate effect. Dr Pal issued an order to this effect late Thursday evening. HT has a copy of the order.

A few months back, Sinha had to face an inquiry over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of storekeeper-cum-clerk at the institute in 2019.

Executive director of Deoghar AIIMS, Dr Saurabh Varshney, who was given the additional charge of director of Patna AIIMS on December 5 last year, had constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the allegations of corruption against Sinha, following a petition under Right to Information (RTI) Act.

“The findings of the inquiry are confidential and have been shared with the ministry (in April). They are now in consideration of the court, as the complainant had moved the court,” said Dr Varshney, who held the charge of Patna AIIMS director for seven months.

Sinha did not respond to calls on Thursday. “He is in a meeting. I will inform him when he comes out of it,” said Ashish Kumar, his private secretary, who answered the call on Sinha’s official landline number.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON