Patna eyes better swachhta ranking after finishing last in 2020
- In 2020, Patna scored 1552.11 out of 6,000 points with zero score in certification category.
In an effort to improve Patna’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) is looking to engage residents using mobile application Swachchata-MoHUA for addressing city’s sanitation-related issues.
“Residents can register 23 types of cleanliness and sanitation related grievances like unswept roads, uncollected garbage, non-functional public toilets, open manholes and overflowing or clogged septic tanks among other things. They can also upload photograph and video along with their complaints as supporting evidence. The app aims to establish better coordination between the residents and civic body,” said municipal commissioner Anand Sharma, asking Patna residents to register their sanitation-related grievances on the app.
The civic body has also beautified flyovers, public walls and slums with paintings and illustrations based on themes like Covid-19 awareness, cleanliness, recycle, waste segregation etc, apart from renovating public toilets.
As per PMC officials, the cleanliness survey evaluates on the basis of direct observation, citizen engagement and certification for 1,500 points each, while service-level progress is awarded 2,400 points.
In 2020, Patna scored 1552.11 out of 6,000 points with zero score in certification category. PMC stood last among all 47 urban local bodies in the country with over 10 lakh population.
PMC’s public relation officer Harshita, said, “We are likely to perform better in this cleanliness survey as we already have ODF+ certificate to enhance points. We have put in efforts for beautification, sanitation and waste segregation to improve city’s cleanliness standards.”
Residents can vote for their city through MoHUA official website till March 31, she said.
