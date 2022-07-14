Patna SSP compares PFI with RSS; furious BJP demands cop's removal

Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon courted a controversy on Thursday after he drew parallels between the training of extremist outfit Popular Front Of India (PFI) with the training at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas. His comments invited the wrath of ruling BJP leaders who demanded action against the police officer.

“Their (PFI) modus operandi was to act like an RSS shakha where lathi training is given…they would call them for physical training but also brainwash and radicalise them. They train the youth under the guise of physical education and spread propaganda and agenda. We got documents of camps teaching martial arts and training members to use sticks and swords under the guise of physical training. The document was being used to radicalise, brainwash and mobilise people,” said the SSP at the press conference called to give details about PFI activists' arrest.

“Any organisation may have frontal and underground organisations. They were meeting under the cover of SDPI and PFI but may be running their own agenda. Activities were only limited to Bihar. Not sleeper cells as they are members of the PFI and SDPI which are still not banned,” the SSP added.

The police headquarters has taken cognizance of the statement after the BJP demanded action against the police official. “We are getting the statement examined. If need be, action would be taken,” said ADG (headquarters) JS Gangwar.

A furious BJP slammed the police officer, saying he spoke like a spokesperson of the PFI. They also demanded Dhillon’s removal from the post of SSP.

“The IAS and IPS officers are considered above politics and ideological influence. The Patna SSP statement comparing PFI with RSS is shameful and seriously condemnable. These officers mustn't have any bias and preconceived notion in action. He must apologise and resign before playing politics,” said BJP OBC Morcha's national general secretary-cum-Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

BJP MLA Harish Bhushan Thakur labelled the SSP as "mentally insolvent". “The SSP’s statement is proof of his mental bankruptcy,” Thakur said and demanded an immediate apology from Dhillon. “He should be sacked if he fails to apologise.

However, BJP’s alliance partner, the HAM-S supported the SSP.

“He is unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy. If talking of the Islamic State is a crime then is it right to advocate for Hindu Rashtra?” asked HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

The JD (U) refused to comment on the statement, while the RJD backed the SSP. The party tweeted, “Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police has rightly said about the modus operandi of the Sangh that these people spread their propaganda and hatred in the name of physical training! And in some areas, they carry out riots, mob lynching and other anti-social harmony activities.”

