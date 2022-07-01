Patna: Traders feel business sector not yet prepared for single-use plastic ban
Single-use plastic ban across the country kicked in from today, July 1. However, traders in Patna seem to be in a fix about the decision taken by the central government.
They feel that the business sector is not yet prepared to cope up with the new situation yet.
Several traders are busy trying to clear the old stock while some who already bought substitute products in lieu of single use plastics and thermocol, are worried on how to convince the consumers to use the new products despite its high price point.
Also read:Ban on single-use plastic items to come into effect from July 1
The ban on single use plastic items is a part of the measure taken by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change to curb environmental pollution caused by plastic waste.
The ministry had decided to ban over a dozen single use plastic items effective from July 1, 2022.
“I am worried as the old stock of single use plastic items is still there. Though I have got new variety of products created of paper, buyers still prefer the old varieties,” Kundan Kumar, a trader from Khetan Market area said.
“In fact, the new varieties are costlier. People who need these products in bulk, still go for the old variety”, he added.
Another trader, Mahesh Prasad, said traders are worried over the ban because no viable alternative is available in the market.
“Products that are being suggested, are expensive and might not be preferred by buyers with limited budget. So, there’s no guaranteed market for these products,” Prasad said.
Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, principal secretary, department of forests, environment and climate change, said that the ban over single use plastic items and thermocol has been a part of the union government decision to curb environmental pollution in the country.
“It will be effective from Friday. No extension of the deadline is expected now as people traders and wholesalers have already been given enough time to clear their old stock. The good thing is that many traders in the state seem to have already done this,” he said.
The focus of the department now is to make the ban effective and result oriented, he added.
“People need to realise how plastic has become a part of our life and it is now in our body system. We all know its adverse impacts, so it must be stopped,” he said.
Kamal Nopani, chairman, Confederation of All India Traders, ( CAI), Bihar, said the traders must accept the ban to improve the environment.
“But the punishment process needs to be reconsidered. The first-time violators should be given warning instead of being fined ₹5lakh,” he said.
