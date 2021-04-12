IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna University may postpone exams after VC, professors, test Covid-19 positive
Patna Bihar_Sep 26,2019: Patna University in Patna Bihar India on Wednesday Sep 26,2019.(Photo Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Patna Bihar_Sep 26,2019: Patna University in Patna Bihar India on Wednesday Sep 26,2019.(Photo Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
patna news

Patna University may postpone exams after VC, professors, test Covid-19 positive

The call for postponement of the exam was given by the students’ union, which also demanded testing of all students and staff members to have come in close contact with the VC in the last three days.
READ FULL STORY
By Megha
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:44 PM IST

Patna University (PU) vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Chaudhary and three professors, including two from Magadh Mahila College and one from Patna Science College, tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday, casting a shadow over third-year examinations scheduled from April 27 and also the safety of students living on the campus.

“We are considering postponing the final exam of third-year students by a week or 10 days. However, the decision has not been finalised yet,” said PU’s registrar, Colonel (retd) Manoj Mishra.

Taking precautions in the view of the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 cases, including among the staff, the varsity has asked students to fill examination forms online instead of visiting college campuses to deposit hard copies.

The call for postponement of the exam was given by the students’ union. “We demand Covid-19 test of all such students and staff, who were in close contact with the VC in the past three days, ..else they will spread the virus. Besides, we also demand exam postponement considering the health safety of students,” said Nishant Kumar, vice president of Patna University Students’ Union.

PU officials said they were taking all Covid-19 preventative measures. “We have asked staff with mild symptoms to go for Covid-19 test. We are coordinating with the district administration for testing all staff. We have thoroughly sanitised the university campus. Security personnel are vigilant to ensure all entrants wear face masks and maintain social distancing,” said the registrar.

“As part of Covid-19 protocol, we have already restricted entry of general visitors. Working hours for professors and staff will be curtailed,” he added.

Recently, 22 students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) also tested Covid-19 positive. Patliputra University and Nalanda Open University have also restricted entry of students and guardians for routine work till April 18 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

According to the Central health ministry data, Bihar has added 2697 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours to take active cases to 14,696. The state also witnessed six infection related deaths to take the toll to 1610 since the outbreak of the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP