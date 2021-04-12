Patna University may postpone exams after VC, professors, test Covid-19 positive

Patna University (PU) vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Chaudhary and three professors, including two from Magadh Mahila College and one from Patna Science College, tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday, casting a shadow over third-year examinations scheduled from April 27 and also the safety of students living on the campus.

“We are considering postponing the final exam of third-year students by a week or 10 days. However, the decision has not been finalised yet,” said PU’s registrar, Colonel (retd) Manoj Mishra.

Taking precautions in the view of the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 cases, including among the staff, the varsity has asked students to fill examination forms online instead of visiting college campuses to deposit hard copies.

The call for postponement of the exam was given by the students’ union. “We demand Covid-19 test of all such students and staff, who were in close contact with the VC in the past three days, ..else they will spread the virus. Besides, we also demand exam postponement considering the health safety of students,” said Nishant Kumar, vice president of Patna University Students’ Union.

PU officials said they were taking all Covid-19 preventative measures. “We have asked staff with mild symptoms to go for Covid-19 test. We are coordinating with the district administration for testing all staff. We have thoroughly sanitised the university campus. Security personnel are vigilant to ensure all entrants wear face masks and maintain social distancing,” said the registrar.

“As part of Covid-19 protocol, we have already restricted entry of general visitors. Working hours for professors and staff will be curtailed,” he added.

Recently, 22 students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) also tested Covid-19 positive. Patliputra University and Nalanda Open University have also restricted entry of students and guardians for routine work till April 18 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

According to the Central health ministry data, Bihar has added 2697 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours to take active cases to 14,696. The state also witnessed six infection related deaths to take the toll to 1610 since the outbreak of the disease.