Patna-based Rajni Ranjan showcases her Covid-19 inspired nail art, expresses gratitude for Sonu Sood

From safety reminders on social media posts to health messages through graffiti and artwork, many artists have come forward to raise awareness around coronavirus pandemic. And in one such unique initiative to support the cause, Patna-based artist Rajni Ranjan is using her creativity to educate the masses, one nail at a time.

Ranjan, a professionally trained beautician and a self-taught freehand nail artist, recently posted pictures of her art that shows portraits of a nurse inoculating a patient painted on nails along with precautionary messages. She captioned the photo, “Let’s get your weapon and get armed to fight against this evil... Get vaccinated get shielded.”

Ranjan captioned the photo, “Let’s get your weapon and get armed to fight against this evil... Get vaccinated get shielded.”

The 26-year old who aims to spread Covid-19 vaccination awareness with her innovative skills says, “I pick topical causes, newsy events and even festivals to spread the message through this medium of mine, and vaccination awareness is important in the present situation.”

Ranjan also created another artwork thanking actor Sonu Sood for his exemplary efforts for helping those in need. With the actor’s portrait and message as ‘Sonu Sood – The Real Super Hero’ on each nail, the artist in her heartfelt note wrote, “If I can’t give back to the society, then this isn’t a good life I am leading.” – Sonu Sood. This man shows how your actions speak louder than words. @sonu_sood thank you for being there in hard times for everyone.” The actor also acknowledged her artistic craft on Twitter.

The story of using nails as a canvas goes back to 2017, the year when Ranjan joined Instagram with a purpose to show her artistic side but with a twist. “When I joined the social media platform, I wanted to showcase my interest in art but with something different, so I started painting nails,” says Ranjan who directly paints own nails or artificial ones without designing a rough sketch. She also adds, “It takes up to 2-3 hours to complete one design. And if there are minor mistakes, those can be easily rectified similar to how we do on canvas.”

In 2020, the artist also created nail art designs to show her support and spread awareness for Covid-19

As Ranjan has been doing nail art for the last 6-7 years as leisure pursuit, she also credits inheriting her father’s creative side for her artistic skills. “Papa used to do canvas painting as a hobby earlier, I think somehow I have got the talent and inspiration from him”, she says.

She also aspires to get certified training in nail art and open a studio, and also give training to those interested in the profession.