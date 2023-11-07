close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Police use water cannons to disperse Anganwadi protesters outside Bihar assembly

ByAvinash Kumar
Nov 07, 2023 01:33 PM IST

Anganwadi workers have been demanding an increase in their honorarium and status of a government employee

PATNA: Police used a water cannon to disperse hundreds of Anganwadi workers who attempted to enter the assembly complex in Patna and picket the Bihar assembly on Tuesday to press their demand for a raise, police said.

Patna: Security personnel use water cannon to disperse Anganwadi workers protesting outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in Patna, onTuesday (PTI)
The Anganwadi workers have a five-point list of demands including an increase in their honorarium and that the government treat them like government servants.

Police said the anganwadi workers were trying to enter the Vidhan Sabha and about 20 people including some police personnel sustained minor injuries in the protest.

Security personnel in a scuffle with Anganwadi workers protesting outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in Patna, Tuesday (PTI)
Police said the protesters removed barricades between the Dak Bungalow and Harding Road and manhandled the police personnel and magistrates deployed at the stop.

The protest disrupted the movement of traffic for nearly two hours, police said, adding that normalcy was restored after protesters were detained and sent to Gardanibagh.

Anganwadi Sevika Sahayaka Sangh workers have been protesting to demand that they be declared government workers.

The workers said that they have five demands from the state government, of which the status of a government employee and an increase in honorarium is the utmost priority.

They are also demanding an increase in the retirement age of the workers and a lumpsum amount of 5 lakh for the Anganwadi workers and 3 lakh for the assistants

According to ANI, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to put their demands in front of the government and the government should also pay attention to their demands…. The current Bihar government takes the demands of the people seriously and discussions”.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

