President, PM greet people on Bihar Diwas, Nitish inaugurates function

With a commitment to cherish its glorious heritage and take a new flight for a prosperous future, the 114th Bihar Day celebrations was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha and other cabinet colleagues. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CMSamrat Choudhary inaugurate Bihar Diwas 2026 function at Gandhi Maidan in Patna,Sunday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among a number of dignitaries who greeted the people on Bihar Diwas. The Prime Minister said the state is striving to script new chapters of progress every day.

Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is celebrated every year on March 22 to mark the formation of the state. It was Kumar, who had first proposed the idea of celebrating the state’s foundation day soon after taking the reins of the state in 2005 and after consultations with scholars, it was fixed on March 22, 2010 for the first time. British carved out the state of Bihar from Bengal on March 22, 1912.

However, it is set to be the last time Nitish has inaugurated the function as CM, but the tradition that he started 98 years after the star was carved out of Bengal will keep reminding Bihar about him.

“On the occasion of Bihar Diwas, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state. This state of ours has enriched Indian heritage with its grandeur and divinity and it is today striving to script new chapters of progress every day,” Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister said he was confident that the dedication and capability of the hardworking and energetic people of Bihar would play a significant role in realising the vision of a developed Bihar alongside a developed India.

Calling himself fortunate to have got the opportunity to be part of Bihar’s developmental journey, the PM hailed the work of the Bihar CM and his personal commitment, which translated into good governance leading to big transformation and ensured welfare of all sections of society.

The PM wrote that that compared to the period between 2004 and 2014, the quantum of Central assistance received by Bihar has witnessed a substantial increase, providing significant momentum to large-scale development projects.

Nitish Kumar also thanked Modi by writing a post on the social media platform. “On behalf of all the people of Bihar, I extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the PM for his affectionate message on the occasion of Bihar Diwas. We are receiving full cooperation of the Central Government. Now, Bihar will become more developed to join the ranks of the country’s leading states,” he added.

In a post on X, the President recognised the culture and heritage of the state and asserted confidence in the talent and hard work of its residents in contributing to the growth of the state and the country.

“Heartfelt greetings of Bihar Day to all the people of Bihar residing in the country and abroad. As the land of the world’s first republic, and along with it, the birthplace of glorious empires and great cultural-spiritual traditions, this soil has always enriched the land of India by making contributions in various fields,” the President said in her post.

This year’s theme of a Bihar Diwas is “Developed Bihar, Bright Bihar” to epitomise all-round development of the state and quest for the next stage to achieve self-reliance.

On the first day, several stalls by different departments were put up at the Gandhi Maidan to showcase the benefits of the public welfare schemes to the public and the state’s achievements

Vice Presidnet CP Radhakrishnan, home minister Amit Shah, Governor Lt Gen (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain were among several dignitaries who greeted the people on Bihar Diwas. Several departments have put up their stalls at the Gandhi Madan to showcase their achievements.