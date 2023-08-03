July 21 Muzaffarpur murders: STF nabs kingpin, aide from Rameswaram in TN

Thirteen days after the sensational crime incident in Muzaffarpur in which four persons, including a prominent realtor, were shot dead by unidentified assailants, Bihar Police’s special task force (STF) on Thursday apprehended the alleged kingpin in the case and one of his accomplices from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, a senior officer said. Additional director general (ADG) of police (operation) Sushil M Khopde confirmed their arrest from Rameswaram. (HT Archives)

The accused have been identified as Pradyuman Kumar Sharma alias Mantu Sharma, a resident of Parsa in Saran district, and his accomplice Govind Kumar Sharma (shooter), a resident of Maniyari in Muzaffarpur, both history sheeters.

ADG (headquarters) J S Gangwar said Mantu is involved in over 30 cases of murder and extortion in Muzaffarpur and Patna while Govind faces 10 similar cases. “We will produce them in the local court of Rameswaram and bring them to Bihar on transit remand. Some more members of the gang are involved the murder. Different teams are pursuing them in various states,” Gangwar said.

On July 21, Ashutosh Shahi was discussing some legal matters with his lawyer Mohammad Syyed Quasim Hussain at the latter’s office when four assailants arrived at the scene and opened fire at Shahi and his private bodyguards. While Shahi died on the spot, his bodyguards Mohammad Nizamuddin (a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Singh and Rahul Kumar died during treatment.

The lawyer, who also sustained gunshot wounds, underwent treatment at a private hospital.

According to police sources, Shahi had earlier lodged a complaint against Mantu for allegedly demanding ₹50 lakh in extortion. Mantu was arrested from Mumbai on October 1, 2022.

An STF officer said following the Muzaffarpur killings, the accused reached Hajipur by motorcycle and took an auto-rickshaw to Patna from there. Then Mantu and Govind flew to Delhi. When the STF team arrived in Delhi, they fled to Bangalore by air. They were fleeing onwards Rameswaram when they were caught.

Govind’s wife is said to be a chartered accountant (CA) and stays in Bangalore, the STF officer said.

The gang was allegedly behind the murder of a BSNL contractor, Ram Naresh Sharma, in 2005 in Patna and Ratnesh Singh, a security guard at the National Litchi Research Centre, Mushari, in 2010, besides in the killing of 18 other people.

