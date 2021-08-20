Home / Cities / Patna News / PU extends admission deadline ‘due to floods’
PU extends admission deadline ‘due to floods’

By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 10:33 PM IST

Patna University (PU) has extended the last date for applying for admission in regular and self-financing undergraduate (UG) courses till August 31 in wake of flood situation in various districts, officials said Friday.

Earlier, the last date of filling online admission form was August 20.

Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare, said, “Altogether 29,555 students have registered for admission in UG regular and vocational courses so far. We have extended application deadline so that students living in flood-affected areas don’t miss the chance of filling admission form.”

PU commenced online admission process for UG courses on August 1.

