RJD foundation day celebrated in low-key manner following Lalu’s hospitalisation
PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) observed its 26th foundation day on Tuesday in a low-key manner following hospitalisation of ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is admitted at a private hospital after fracturing his shoulder on Saturday.
“The day was observed by carrying the membership drive in block units and district units. Otherwise, there were no big events as our party chief is hospitalised,” said state spokesperson of the RJD, Chittaranjan Gagan.
An ANI report quoting the medical superintendent of the hospital said, “ Lalu Prasad was examined by a panel of doctors this morning. He is stable and showing signs of progress. He will be under observation in the intensive care unit”.
Sources said the RJD chief’s family is consulting the attending doctors for shifting the 75-year-old patriarch to Delhi. “There is improvement in the health of Laluji. But, it seems unlikely that he would be shifted to Delhi in next few days. Once his health condition improves, he might go to Delhi,” said a senior RJD leader and close aide of the party chief.
Prasad’s second daughter Rohini Archaya put an emotional post on her official handle, wishing fast recovery of her father. “My hero, My backbone Papa, Get well soon,” she said .
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and enquired about the health of RJD chief. “ PM Modi spoke to Tejashwi and enquired about the health of the RJD chief in the evening today . The opposition leader apprised the PM about Laluji’s health,” said, Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi.
The RJD was formed on July 5, 1997, in New Delhi after a split in the old Janata Dal Pariwar.
-
Cabinet nod to new medical college & hospital in Supaul
The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to build a government medical college and hospital in Bihar's Supaul district and sanctioned ₹603.68 crores for building its infrastructure, officials said. This was among 24 proposals discussed and approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The institution, which will be named after socialist leader RM Lohia, will be the 12th medical college and hospital to be run by the government.
-
PM to participate in Bihar Vidhan Sabha function on July 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Patna on July 12 to participate in the concluding function of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations, the Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker said on Tuesday. Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the PM would reach Patna on July 12 evening and unveil the 'Shatabdi Stambh' (centenary column), built-in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
-
Lucknow police register FIR against filmmaker, two others over “Kaali” poster
The Lucknow Police on Monday registered a case against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in connection with a controversial poster of her documentary “Kaali” in which a woman dressed up as Goddess Kaali is shown smoking a cigarette. The FIR was registered on July 4 at Hazratganj police station by advocate Ved Prakash Shukla in which he accused the Canada-based filmmaker, Leena Manimekalai, producer Asha Associates and editor Shravan Onachan of hurting people's sentiments through the film.
-
All educational institutions in coastal Karnataka to remain shut tomorrow
The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday in view of continuing rains in the coastal region. DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao declared holidays in the districts. Educational institutions remained closed in the two districts on Tuesday also as per an earlier order. The incessant rains in the two coastal districts have resulted in landslides and damage to houses.
-
Compulsory retirement: Uttar Pradesh government departments asked to screen employees in 50+ age group
In a bid to improve efficiency, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked all its departments to screen employees in 50-year plus age group for compulsory retirement by the end of July. “I have been directed to say that all the establishment controlling officers working under you should complete the screening of the personnel by July 31,” said Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra in an order dated July 5. The state government had undertaken similar exercises in the past, too.
