Robbers push passenger out of moving train in Bihar; 2nd incident in 4 days

A 34-year-old man was pushed out of a moving Tata Nagar link Express train by unidentified armed robbers on Tuesday night between Barauni-Khagaria rail sections of the Samastipur rail division under the East Central Railway, police said.

The victim, identified as Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon in Saran district who works as a Bhelpuri seller at Khagaria, was found unconscious along the railway track near Beehat, close to New Barauni railway station.

Rajiv, who has sustained injuries on his legs, hands and back, is currently undergoing treatment in Begusarai sadar ospital after referred from Beehat primary health centre.

According to police, Rajiv boarded the train at Khagaria railway station after receiving an emergency call from his native place. He carried a bag, mobile phone and ₹4,500 in cash along with him. The incident occurred when he was preparing to de-board the train at Barauni to board another train. As soon as he reached near the gate, unidentified robbers tried to snatch his mobile and bag. When he resisted, he was pushed off the moving train. The train was reportedly running at a slow speed when the victim was pushed out of it, so he did not suffer grievous injuries.

“Since I suffered injuries, miscreants looted ₹4,500 from my pocket. It was only when someone informed the railway police, the latter took me to the sadar hospital,” Rajiv said.

A case of looting and attempt to murder has been lodged Barauni police station, no arrest has been made so far. “Police are still investigating the whereabouts of the assailants,” said station house officer (SHO) of Barauni government railway police (GRP), Mohammad Imran Alam.

Earlier on November 5, a woman passenger identified as Kanta Devi (62) died falling from Barmer-Guwahati Express while chasing some robbers, who snatched her bag and fled from the spot at Danauli-Phulwaria station between Katihar-Barauni sections. She was travelling from Assam to Rajasthan. “Following the incident, the entire escort party of the train was suspended,” said DIG Rail, Rajiv Ranjan.

