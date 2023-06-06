Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 7 officials injured in alleged liquor mafia attack, arrested smugglers flee

Bihar: 7 officials injured in alleged liquor mafia attack, arrested smugglers flee

ByPrasun K Mishra
Jun 06, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Acting on a tip off, the officials reached the Dayalbigaha village of Rohtas district on Monday evening and caught four smugglers red handed

As many as seven excise officials were injured in an alleged liquor mafia attack in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Monday.

The injured included an inspector and two female constables along with four other officials.

Acting on a tip off, the officials reached the Dayalbigaha village of Rohtas district on Monday evening and caught four smugglers red handed.

The arrested persons were being taken in a vehicle when they were attacked by the liquor mafia goons, police said.

Assistant commissioner (excise) Amrita Kumari, however, said that it was a minor attack.

The place where the four smugglers were picked from earlier was raided again by the officials where two others were arrested.

“The process for identifying and arresting the smugglers and assailants was underway,” Kumari said.

