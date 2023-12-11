Shah lays down outreach plan for Bihar BJP leaders

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has asked the party leadership in Bihar to apprise people of the welfare initiatives taken by the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by reaching out to every doorstep in the remotest villages as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary. (HT photo)

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary said that during interaction with party leaders at the state guest house after chairing the Eastern Zonal Council in Patna on Sunday, Shah told them all the leaders should be sent to the field with the objective of educating people about the work done by the Modi government.

“All the leaders have to fan out. Each Rajya Sabha MP has to cover three Lok Sabha constituencies, while each Lok Sabha MP has to cover two, including the one he or she represents. Every MLA has to cover two Assembly segments. They have to stay in a constituency for three days,” Shah said.

Choudhary said that Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, had lost people’s trust and was being largely seen as “weak, sick and indecisive”. “He has lost the perception battle and was losing his image in the new company of the RJD. BJP knows he is a spent force,” he said.

On the dividends of increase in caste reservation, which the Grand Alliance (GA) was banking on, he said Shah’s remarks that the figures of the caste survey had been fudged to help certain communities, including Muslims, had exposed them.

“BJP always favoured caste survey and increase in quota. They cannot take credit alone,” he said.

Shah reiterated at the Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Patna that the Centre never created any hurdles in the caste-based survey done in Bihar and backed it when the BJP was part of the NDA government in Bihar, but “it had issues and they needed to be resolved”.

At the Muzaffarpur rally last month, Shah had alleged that the population of Yadavs and Muslims had been inflated in the Bihar caste survey as part of the GA government’s “appeasement politics, while the number of EBCs (Extremely Backward Classes) was deflated under RJD’s pressure”.

JD-U, however, hit back. Party spokesman Neeraj Kumar said census was the Constitutional responsibility of the Centre and it had the wherewithal. “Bihar did the caste-based economic survey after the Centre did not do it. If Shah sees issues in Bihar caste-based survey, it should itself undertake nationwide caste-based economic survey and refrain from political rhetoric,” he said.

Another senior leader said Shah ruled out the possibility of Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA fold.