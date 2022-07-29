Skill development centres in Bihar face action for cutting corners

Bihar’s labour resources department has ordered a 30% deduction in payments to be made to 143 of the 1100-odd centres imparting training to youths for skill development under the state government’s Kushal Yuva programme (KYP) after huge discrepancies were detected in their functioning, officials familiar with the matter said.

A letter issued recently by the department ordered a 30% deduction in total payments to be made since November 2021 onwards.

Officials said the department conducted a random field survey of a large number of Kushal Yuva programme training centres, which are run as part of the Bihar Skill Development Mission ( BSDM) launched in 2016 under the seven resolves programme of the NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar.

During the survey, it was found that 143 centres did not have necessary trainers or human resources personnel as per parameters laid down by the BSDM and KYP.

Another glaring discrepancy detected was that a large number of the centres were not functioning in the addresses furnished by them at the time of their registration. A large number of centres were also found closed during working hours by the survey team, which was tasked to visit the centres for verification, officials said.

Other discrepancies detected include non-availability of trainers and lack of necessary equipment like computers,officials said.

“The survey was carried out over a period of few months to ascertain the quality of training being imparted to youths enrolled for various courses at the centres. The spot verification has been an eye opener,” said an official in the BSDM, who did not want to be named.

There are over 1,100 centres of KYP running in the state. Cost-wise, courses are divided in three categories, depending on the number of hours required for the course completion. On the completion of course, the state government pays each centre around ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 per student against the invoices raised by them.

As per the letter, the centres facing action are spread in districts like Khagaria, Patna, Rohtas, Gaya, Aurangabad, Purnea, Katihar , East Champaran and other districts in north Bihar.

Arvind Kumar Choudhary, principal secretary at the labour resources department, was not available for comment.

