Skill development centres in Bihar face action for cutting corners
Bihar’s labour resources department has ordered a 30% deduction in payments to be made to 143 of the 1100-odd centres imparting training to youths for skill development under the state government’s Kushal Yuva programme (KYP) after huge discrepancies were detected in their functioning, officials familiar with the matter said.
A letter issued recently by the department ordered a 30% deduction in total payments to be made since November 2021 onwards.
Officials said the department conducted a random field survey of a large number of Kushal Yuva programme training centres, which are run as part of the Bihar Skill Development Mission ( BSDM) launched in 2016 under the seven resolves programme of the NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar.
During the survey, it was found that 143 centres did not have necessary trainers or human resources personnel as per parameters laid down by the BSDM and KYP.
Another glaring discrepancy detected was that a large number of the centres were not functioning in the addresses furnished by them at the time of their registration. A large number of centres were also found closed during working hours by the survey team, which was tasked to visit the centres for verification, officials said.
Other discrepancies detected include non-availability of trainers and lack of necessary equipment like computers,officials said.
“The survey was carried out over a period of few months to ascertain the quality of training being imparted to youths enrolled for various courses at the centres. The spot verification has been an eye opener,” said an official in the BSDM, who did not want to be named.
There are over 1,100 centres of KYP running in the state. Cost-wise, courses are divided in three categories, depending on the number of hours required for the course completion. On the completion of course, the state government pays each centre around ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 per student against the invoices raised by them.
As per the letter, the centres facing action are spread in districts like Khagaria, Patna, Rohtas, Gaya, Aurangabad, Purnea, Katihar , East Champaran and other districts in north Bihar.
Arvind Kumar Choudhary, principal secretary at the labour resources department, was not available for comment.
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as 'Amrit Sarovar', saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as 'Amrit Sarovar', which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.
Kunwar Vijay puts own govt in dock over Vinod Ghai’s appointment as AG
Ruling AAP's Amritsar north MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has cautioned the Bhagwant Maan government against appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab next advocate general, saying that he represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. On Thursday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Ghai will take over as the AG soon.
Three held for attack on former ‘granthi’ in Alwar
The main accused, Sundar (19), a resident of Alawada village, is the son of victim Gurubaksh Singh's close friend Dalveer. Sundar had eloped with a married woman from the Mev community sometime back and a Mev, Alawada Sarpanch Jumma, had helped the police in recovering the woman. The woman is a resident of nearby Milakpur village. Both the woman and Sundar wanted to live together but her family members took her away with them.
