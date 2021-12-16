Smart pre-paid electric meter in every house in Bihar by 2025: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday launched a scheme worth ₹12,657 crore for installation of ‘smart pre-paid electric meter’ in all households in the state by March 2025.

While launching the scheme here, Kumar said once the project is completed, it would be a big achievement for the state in power sector.

"There is no dearth of funds for the ongoing work of installation of prepaid smart electric meters in the state. The Energy department officials are doing their job and the project will be completed by March 2025", the CM said.

"The installation of prepaid smart meters in all households will not only provide convenience to the consumers but will also solve the problem of wrong billing. Besides, it would also increase the revenue of power companies in the state", he said.

Around three lakh smart pre-paid electric meters have already been installed in several areas, including certain parts of the state capital, Patna.

The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects worth ₹3,452 crore of the Energy department.