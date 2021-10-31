Special summary revision of electoral rolls to begin today

The special summary revision to enlist all eligible voters currently not having their names in the photo electoral rolls will begin from November 1 and continue till November 30.

The final publication of the electoral roll will be done on January 5 next year.

This time, the state election department has fixed November 7 and November 21 as special campaign dates when booth level officers would be available at the polling stations to take applications from the voters across all districts in the state. Officials said that only at Tarapur and Kushweshwar Asthan, the first campaign date has been changed to November 14 due to the bypolls in two seats that took place on October 30. The second campaign drive in two assembly seats would be held on November 21.

Chief electoral officer, Bihar, H R Srinivasa, said that wide publicity was being done in districts to encourage all eligible voters to enrol their names in the electoral rolls and also omit names of deceased by filling up necessary forms both physically and through online mode.

“We are doing wide publicity for enrolment of a higher number of voters during the revision,” he said.

All those who have attained the age of 18 and above as of January 1, 2022, would be eligible to enrol their names in the updated list, officials said.

The total number of electors in Bihar as per the last updated list published on February 15, 2021, stands at 74,965,804. The number of male voters stood at 39,388722 while female voters is 35,574,340 and third gender 2742, as per the data. The number of voters in the age group of 18-19 stood at 940,090, as per data of the poll panel.