Stones pelted on Rajdhani Exp near Patna, window glass of engine damaged; probe on

Unidentified persons pelted stones on the Rajdhani Express going from Dibrugarh to New Delhi shattering glass window of the engine near Patna’s Katihar-Barauni railway section between Naugachhia and Khareek Station on Wednesday evening, officials said. The incident took place around 6pm on Wednesday. (HT file photo)

The loco pilot escaped without injuries, the official added.

This is the second incident in two weeks.

An FIR (first information report) has been lodged at Bihpur government railway police (GRP) and a probe has been initiated to nab the accused.

Confirming the incident, Naugachhia railway police force (RPF) inspector Mrinal Kumar said the incident took place around 6pm when some miscreants pelted stones on the running Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani express soon after the train crossed Rasulpur village.

“We are looking into the matter from all possible angles”, he said adding that the loco pilot escaped unhurt, but the window of the engine was damaged.

GRP station house officer (SHO) Ravindra Kumar Singh said, “We are carrying out raids to nab the accused.”

“A dog squad team has been called to identify the accused so that we can ensure stringent punishment”, he said.

