Supporters of Pappu Yadav, RJD clash in Purnea; police commence probe

The Purnea Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is tense after supports of two candidates clashed with each other just two days before the polling during the second phase of the 2024 general elections on April 26. Representational image.

According to reports, supporters of Independent candidate Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, attacked vehicles in the cavalcade of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav during a road show late on Tuesday.

“We have the video footage of the incident, and the onus is on the police administration to look into it,” the RJD leader told media persons on Wednesday, claiming that nearly 3 lakh economically backward class voters are backing RJD candidate Bima Bharti.

The RJD leader, along with Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, was holding a 40-km-long road show when some people stood before the cavalcade and started shouting slogans in support of Pappu Yadav.

“These people have grown jealous out of the increasing popularity of RJD in Seemanchal and hence resort to such activities,” RJD supporters claimed. “Nothing will work this time and the RJD candidate is going to win the seat with a huge margin.”

Taking a jibe at the Janata Dal (United) contestant in Purnea, Tejashwi said, “People hardly recognise him by face in the rural area.”

“RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with more than 40 RJD MLAs, is camping in Purnea not to win but ensure the defeat of our leader who is getting the support from all sections of the society,” Pappu Yadav’s supporters alleged. “On Tuesday evening, it was the supporters of RJD that started abusing us just to malign the image of our leader,” they added.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Pushkar Kumar said, “During Tejashwi Yadav’s road show, dozens of people shouted slogans in support of Pappu Yadav at RN Shaw roundabouts in Purnea town area. The police, however, reached at the site and road show later continued. The police have received a complaint from the RJD in this regard and police are probing the incident.”

Purnea is locked in a triangular contest, with incumbent JD(U) MP Santosh Kumar, RJD nominee Bima Bharti and Pappu Yadav in the electoral fray. The results will be announced on June 4.