Tejashwi kicks off RJD’s campaign from Tarapur

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) kicked off its campaigning from Tarapur constituency in Munger district for the forthcoming by-elections with party leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addressing several street corner meetings and small rallies on Sunday
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav campaigns for the upcoming bypoll at Tarapur assembly constituency in Munger on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar /HT)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:28 PM IST
By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) kicked off its campaigning from Tarapur constituency in Munger district for the forthcoming by-elections with party leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addressing several street corner meetings and small rallies on Sunday.

The by-elections are scheduled to begin October 30 for Kushweshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly seats.

The RJD has fielded Arun Kumar as its candidate from Tarapur seat , that has become a multi-cornered fight with the Congress and the ruling Janata Dal(United) also fielding their nominees.

Sunday’s rallies saw Tejashwi asking voters to extend their support to the RJD, besides the leader of opposition slamming the Nitish Kumar government for its alleged failures on several fronts such as employment, development and checking corruption.

Several prominent leaders, including former MPs Alok Kumar Mehta and Jai Prakash Yadav, accompanied Tejashwi during the rally.

According to party sources, Tejashwi will be camping at the constituency for next few days before leaving for Kushweshwar Asthan.

