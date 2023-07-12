Bihar: Teen dies after younger brother accidentally fires pistol

A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday morning after his younger brother accidently fired a loaded pistol while playing in Bihar’s Bhabua. Representational image.

The deceased was the son of Munna Sah of Kabirganj locality at Sasaram and had come to his maternal uncle’s house in Bhabua with his family for a function, the police said.

The incident occurred when the minor and his younger brother were playing with the weapon kept under the pillow in their maternal uncle Pankaj Kumar’s room.

The bullet pierced the boy’s abdomen, and he was rushed to sadar hospital where doctors referred him to a higher facility. He died on the way to Varanasi.

A police team led by Town SHO Ramanand Mandal raided the maternal uncle’s house, but all family members were absconding. The weapon also was not found.

Police have registered a case of ‘death due to negligence’ and under Arms Act. A search is on to arrest the uncle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON