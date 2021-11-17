Home / Cities / Patna News / Trooper among three held for murder
Police first arrested alleged shooter Gautam, who named another shooter Sanjeev and Patlu Kumar. During interrogation, the shooter confessed to his involvement in the murder
A Central Industrial Security Force trooper has been arrested for involvement in the murder of his sister in law. (Shutterstock Image/Representative use)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 02:06 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

A Central Industrial Security Force trooper has been arrested along with two other members of his family for allegedly hiring three contract killers to kill his 28-year-old sister-in-law. The woman’s brother registered a case against unknown people but suspected the role of her in-laws in the murder.

Police superintendent Jagunatharaddi Jalaraddi said the call details showed an interaction between Ravi Kumar, the trooper, and one of the shooters before the murder. Sumit, a resident of Bhagalpur, stayed at his house for a week, and tracked the woman’s movement. Police first arrested alleged shooter Gautam, who named another shooter Sanjeev and Patlu Kumar. During interrogation, the shooter confessed to his involvement in the murder. He told investigators that Sumit approached him and offered him and his associates 1.20 lakh to kill the woman.

“Ravi Kumar is currently posted in Dhanbad. His brother, Chhotu, and cousin Sumit were arrested late on Tuesday evening for hatching the murder conspiracy,” said Jalaraddi.

