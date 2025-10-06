Two decades and counting: CM Nitish Kumar remains indispensable in Bihar

The two-phased (November 6 and November 11) assembly elections in Bihar will once again underline the importance of chief minister Nitish Kumar in the state’s caste-based politics, with the 74-year-old veteran politician having an uncanny knack of bouncing back just when people start writing him off. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at a public gathering in Nalanda on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Despite him switching camps in the last five years, from the Grand Alliance (GA) to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kumar has remained pivotal to Bihar politics and that fact remains unchanged even as we head into the 2025 assembly elections.

His Janata Dal (United) is upbeat with the slogan “2025 se 2030, fir se Nitish”, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is backing him strongly, even as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and new entrant Jan Suraaj Party are trying to indirectly target him with “age and health” jibes. But none dares individually targeting him for non-performance or lack of integrity despite corruption charges against his senior cabinet colleagues.

The first stint of the NDA government under Nitish Kumar, from 2005-2010, came in the backdrop of Bihar’s pitiable state marked by decrepit roads, long power cuts in Patna and poor electricity reach in other parts, lawlessness, absence of basic infrastructure and a meagre annual budget of just ₹21,000 crore. In the first term, he worked on the basics and the result was a landslide victory for the NDA in 2010, a sign of people’s faith in him for restoring sanity in Bihar.

However, unexpected differences creeped into the relationship between the JD(U) and BJP when the latter declared Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat CM, as its prime ministerial candidate ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Eventually, JD(U) severed ties with the BJP, which proved costly for Kumar’s party in the 2014 parliamentary elections, in which it won just two of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Owning moral responsibility, Kumar resigned as CM and handpicked Jitan Ram Manjhi as his successor. However, ahead of the 2015 assembly polls, Kumar was back on the CM’s saddle, dislodging Manjhi after the two developed significant differences. Kumar won the trust vote after the BJP staged a walkout and the RJD, Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI) backed him.

In 2015, Kumar stunned everyone when his party decided to join the Grand Alliance (GA), or the Mahagathbandhan, comprising arch-rival RJD and the Congress. The alliance won the 2015 assembly polls handsomely, but Kumar’s honeymoon with RJD proved to be short-lived.

Two years into the tie-up, he parted ways with his new-found ally and went back into the NDA fold following differences with his then deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on corruption charges against the latter. He vowed never to join hands with the RJD.

The BJP lapped up Kumar and he was sworn in as the CM for the sixth time in July 2017. But after the trust issue with the BJP in 2020 assembly polls, when the JD(U) was relegated to the third position for the first time, Kumar again switched sides to the RJD in 2022, vowing never to join hands with the BJP ever again.

However, just a year later, he was again back with the NDA in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to recalibrate the calculations, vowing never to leave it again. As they say in politics: “it is never the last time”. Circumstances dictate decisions, and Nitish Kunar knows it better than anyone.

In his 20 years in power, women have remained central to his governance — from 50% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj bodies to a slew of direct benefit transfer freebies in 2025.

Political analysts view Kumar’s unflustered demeanour a result of his continued indispensability in Bihar politics even after remaining CM for almost 20 years since 2005, with or without numbers favouring him in the Vidhan Sabha and lack of credible alternative and self-belief in any of the two big parties — the BJP and the RJD — to go without him in elections.

“The attacks on him indicate that he remains important, as both the BJP and the RJD know that without him, they will find it difficult to sail through state’s triangular politics, which hitherto warrants any two sides to come together to prevail over the third. JD(U), which contested one seat less than the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, displayed a better strike rate and that shows the influence of Nitish Kumar, despite all the speculation around his health,” social analyst DM Diwakar said.

Kumar may at times appear to have lost political clout, but he always has the face value that none of the two bigger parties has been able to showcase as an alternative, which gives him the uncanny knack of springing back to relevance.

“Nitish Kumar’s unique selling point has no parallel in Bihar’s history and that keeps him relevant, as over the years his brand of politics has managed to successfully marginalise his potentially stronger adversaries — be it the BJP or the RJD — by not allowing them to use their agenda. Besides, there is no dent on his personal career and even his staunchest critics agree that he has made possible in Bihar what was unheard of earlier,” Diwakar said.

The way the INDIA bloc had started looking towards Nitish Kumar, at the very hint of the BJP falling short of majority in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, was a reflection of how well Nitish Kumar played his cards. He, however, stood firm, making it clear that now there was no looking beyond NDA anymore.

“He is crucial for the BJP both at the Centre and the state, and the party has realised this. The Opposition also understands that Nitish Kumar remains the big difference. Hitherto, he manoeuvred things to his advantage, an option that keeps the opposition still interested in case of a hung assembly and past trend. But with age catching up, Nitish seems to have found lasting comfort in the NDA, especially after the INDIA bloc let him drift,” Diwakar added.

Another social analyst NK Choudhary said that the Lok Sabha results in Bihar gave ample food for thought to the RJD and the Congress, as to how costly it was to lose Nitish in the run up to the general elections.

“After that, Nitish Kumar seems to have closed doors. He understands his own limitations due to age and health, while the BJP understands the importance of his mere presence. At present, there is no leader in the state to match his stature in any political party,” he added.

Both, the RJD and the BJP, have seen the impact of going into polls without Nitish Kumar, as despite growth in their respective tallies, they have fallen way short of the magical figure in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. One side losing Nitish Kumar has benefited the other. And that could make the JD(U) chief a key player this year too.