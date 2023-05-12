Home / Cities / Patna News / Two Maoists, wanted in over 12 cases, surrender in Bihar’s Gaya district

Two Maoists, wanted in over 12 cases, surrender in Bihar’s Gaya district

ByPrasun K Mishra
May 12, 2023 04:32 PM IST

The Maoists surrendered before senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti, CRPF and Cobra paramilitary units

Two Maoists surrendered with firearms and ammunition at Bihar’s Gaya district on Friday, police officials said.

The Maoists surrendered a .303 bore police rifle, a short barrel rifle and 57 live rounds of 7.66 mm. (HT Photo)
The Maoists surrendered a .303 bore police rifle, a short barrel rifle and 57 live rounds of 7.66 mm. (HT Photo)

Wanted in over 12 cases of attacks in Bihar and Jharkhand, both of them were evading arrest for a long time.

The Maoists surrendered before senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti, CRPF and Cobra paramilitary units.

Also Read: 24 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

The SSP said they were among the most wanted list in the region bordering Bihar and Jharkhand states.

Several cases including that of murder, attacks on police personnel, were filed against them both.

At least 11 cases of murder, attacks on police force were registered against them.

The Maoists surrendered a .303 bore police rifle, a short barrel rifle and 57 live rounds of 7.66 mm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar maoists ammunition + 1 more
bihar maoists ammunition
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out