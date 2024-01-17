Uncertainty prevails in edu deptt as Pathak extends leave

A week after additional chief secretary (ACS) of the education department in Bihar, KK Pathak, proceeded on earned leave, relinquishing his charge, uncertainty prevails in the department as the officer has now extended his leave till January 31. K K Pathak. (HT file)

Chief secretary Amir Subhani confirmed extension of leave by Pathak, but feigned ignorance about any move to find his replacement in the biggest department with the highest budgetary provision.

A few days before the distribution of provisional appointment letters to an estimated one lakh teachers appointed by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Pathak had voluntarily relinquished charge after proceeding on earned leave.

His letter, dated January 9, had been sent by director, administration (education department) to the chief secretary and others, including general administration department (GAD) and others.

Pathak had taken over as ACS of the education department in June 2023, but his style of functioning ruffled many, including the Governor, education minister and legislators his own party.

“In Pathak’s absence, posting of teachers in schools through randomisation process may get delayed. It was to begin from April 15, but the newly appointed teachers may have to wait a bit longer. Pathak used to oversee the process,” said a senior official.

Though the GAD had issued notification handing over charge of the department to special secretary (education) Baidyanath Yadav on January 9 itself, the government is said to be on the lookout for his replacement. “It is apparent that Pathak is in no mood to return and that means the government will have to think beyond him sooner or later,” said a senior official.

This is not the first time that Pathak, a 1990 batch IAS officer, has left the department like this. He had done so in April 2016 also as the principal secretary of the department of prohibition, excise and registration and eventually he was replaced.

In education department, Pathak has had two stints and on both occasions things ended abruptly. He tried to usher in reforms by getting tough on regular attendance of teachers and students, but during his second stint, he was constantly at loggerheads with governor office, his own department minister, BPSC, legislators and teachers’ bodies.