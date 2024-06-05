‘Wait and see’: Tejashwi hints at INDIA bloc weighing options to form govt

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said the ‘Modi factor’ had got eroded in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) failing to get the majority mark by a big margin and indicated that the opposition INDIA bloc was weighing all options of forming the government at the Centre. Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar were in the same flight while travelling to Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Yadav, who is in Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc meeting, was in the same flight in which chief minister Nitish Kumar travelled to the national capital. After reaching Delhi, asked whether the INDIA bloc would try to woo back Kumar into the opposition alliance to stake a claim for forming the government at the Centre, Yadav told reporters, “Just wait for a while. See what happens in the coming days.”

Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JD-U) party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Aliiance (NDA), has emerged as a key constituent in the ruling coalition with 12 members of Parliament (MPs) and is set to wield considerable clout in running the government at the Centre.

Earlier in Patna, Yadav, whose RJD won only four seats in the Lok Sabha polls, said his party had gained maximum vote share over around 22.14 % and also improved its tally by gaining four seats as against zero number of MPs in the 2019 polls.

“We have gained four seats unlike in 2019 Lok Sabha polls when we did not win a single seat,” Yadav said, implying that RJD –Congress-Left alliance had done well in the Lok Sabha polls in which he had spearheaded the INDIA bloc campaign in the state.

Referring to the results of Lok sabha polls, he said the BJP had failed to get a majority mark and it’s now dependent on allies to form government, while emphasing that the referendum reflects how people have rejected PM Modi and hate politics.

“Bihar has emerged as a king maker”, he said, referring to CM Kumar emerging as a key constituent of the NDA whose support is crucial for formation of PM Modi- led government the Centre.

Yadav also said the INDIA bloc’s performance across the country was “very good”. “We are happy that people have supported us to safeguard the Constitution and reservation system. We fought the elections on issues,” he said.

Yadav also said the new government should work for Bihar by ensuring that the state gets special status category and add the caste-based survey findings in the ninth schedule of the Constitution so that it gets more legal validity.

The INDIA bloc, comprising six parties in Bihar-- RJD, Congress, CPI-ML(liberation), CPI, CPM and Vikasheel Insaan Party( VIP)-- has won nine seats in Bihar. The RJD won four seats, Congress three and CPI-ML two. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti won from Patliputra constituency.