PAU vegetable varieties identified for cultivation at national level

PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon and NS Bains, director of research congratulated the faculty members for bringing glory to the university.

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Four varieties of vegetables developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have been identified for cultivation at the national-level during the 38th annual group meeting of All India Coordinated Research Project (vegetable crops), held online.

Varieties include PBL-234 of brinjal for zone 4 (Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand) and zone 6 (Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat); Punjab Sona Cherry of tomato for zone 3 (Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands), zone 4 and zone 6; Punjab Barkat of bottle gourd for zone 5 (Chhattisgarh, Orissa and Andhra Pradesh), zone 7 (Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa) and zone 8 (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry); and PP 225 of pumpkin for zone 6.

Variety PBL-234 is an early maturing long fruited variety of brinjal which is suitable for planting throughout the year and gives an average yield of 216 quintals/acre. Punjab Sona Cherry is a yellow-coloured indeterminate variety of cherry segments of tomato which is suitable for protected cultivation with an average yield of 425 quintals/acre.

Punjab Barkat is a long fruited tendered skin variety of bottle gourd, having an average yield of 226 quintals/acre. PP-225 is big sized (5-6 kg), thick golden-yellow fleshed variety of pumpkin with an average yield of 182 q/acre.

PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon and NS Bains, director of research, PAU congratulated AS Dhatt, additional director research (horticulture and food science)-cum-head, department of vegetable science and his team for bringing glory to the university at the national level.

