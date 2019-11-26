Pedestrians play roulette with death on a daily basis at Swargate junction

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 20:47 IST

Pune Commuters continue to have a tough time crossing the roads at Swargate junction, which the civic body showing no signs of constructing a pedestrian crossing or putting up signs.

Commuters have been fighting for the same since the past two years.

Initially, the PMC had planned to set up two pedestrian underpasses, but those plans have been shelved following state governments announcement of a massive transit hub at the site by Maha Metro.

Mukund Yeole, resident of Katraj said, “ It becomes difficult for senior citizens and children to cross the road at Swargate junction. There is a strong possibility of getting run over by the speeding vehicles. The work at the junction must be completed at the earliest and traffic police must keep tight vigil on the spot.”

Anamika Rawat, a female passenger who commutes by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus said,“ Swargate junction is death trap and it must be made safe for citizens. The traffic junction has been neglected by the successive civic body and elected representatives for a very long and course correction must be undertaken to make it safe.”

With the assistance of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and College of Engineering Pune (COEP), Maha Metro has started construction of the integrated transport hub at Swargate. Maha Metro has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the metro rail project in Pune.

“The Chief minister’s Office had asked the Maha Metro to co-ordinate, plan and execute the integrated transport hub at Swargate. There is a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus station and PMPML bus stop at the said location already. The new hub will integrate all the transport models, with separate roads for each of them. There will also be safe roads for commuters to access the station,”said Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha Metro.