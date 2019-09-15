Police chase, nab two armed men in Delhi’s Defence Colony after brief shootout

delhi

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:10 IST

In the early hours of Saturday, Delhi Police personnel chased three fleeing gunmen for around a kilometre in south Delhi’s Defence Colony, engaged them in a brief shootout and managed to nab two of them. The third suspect, police said, managed to flee with an officer’s pistol.

The shootout happened on the flyover near the Defence Colony police station before Moolchand underpass. Police identified the absconding gunman as Monu Mohan, a man with over 23 criminal cases — such as murder, extortion, attempt to murder and robbery — against him.

The incident was latest among a series of shootings that have been reported from across the city in the last week. Between September 7 and September 14, there have been six shooting incidents, in which at least 58 bullets were fired that left three persons dead and six injured.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said that on Saturday, a police constable received information around 1am that three criminals carrying weapons would come to Defence Colony in a black sedan.

“Our officer alerted the highway patrol staff. Police started checking vehicles near a petrol pump on the BRT corridor. After a while, a black Chevrolet Cruze car came was spotted coming towards the police team. The police team signalled at the car to stop, but one of the occupants opened fire at the picket staff and the driver sped away in another direction,” Thakur said, adding that a police team immediately gave chase.

A passerby also offered his vehicle to the police team to chase the gunmen. Near the Defence Colony flyover, before Moolchand underpass, police managed to block the gunmen’s car after a kilometer-long chase.

“Finding themselves trapped, Monu Mohan stepped out from the driver’s seat and opened fire. As the policemen got out of the vehicle and pulled out their weapons, Monu ran towards the boundary wall of the bus depot,” the DCP said.

One of the policemen then chased Mohan and snatched his weapon. But during the scuffle, Mohan also managed to snatch the policeman’s service pistol and escape, the officer said.

“Meanwhile the other policemen overpowered Mohan’s two associates, identified as Anuj Rawat and Yamin. Yamin was injured in the shootout and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. We recovered two pistols from their car,” Thakur said. At least two rounds were fired from each side.

Police are interrogating the two men to get details about Mohan.

Over the last week, as many as five men have been shot in different incidents across the National Capital.

Earlier this year, HT had reported that at least 220 bullets were fired on Delhi’s streets in 43 incidents of shooting in 30 days. The shooting incidents — between May 17 and June 15 — had resulted in 16 deaths and left at least 22 people injured.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 22:57 IST