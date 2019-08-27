Ponds to be beautified, drainage system to be laid in Greater Noida villages

cities

Aug 27, 2019

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to clean and beautify ponds in villages, and connect rural areas with sewage and drainage systems with an aim to enhance the look of Greater Noida. Officials of the authority said they will connect villages’ waste water with sewage treatment plants (STP) and also start laying drainage system from next month.

The authority wants to develop villages at par with urban areas because these are integral parts of the city, said officials. Officials said due to rains, the construction or digging work could not be executed, therefore now the authority wants to expedite work on different projects.

“We have directed the water, sewer and health departments to expedite the developmental work in villages because we want to develop both urban and rural areas simultaneously,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority has allocated ₹200 crore for development in rural areas. The authority CEO has directed staff to start tender procedure and hire private agencies so that work can be started on ground in the month of September.

“Projects worth ₹48 crore are underway in different villages. Now we are in the process of hiring private agencies via tender for projects worth ₹42 crore in 50 villages,” said an official of the Greater Noida authority, not authorised to speak to the media.

The ongoing and new works are related to laying of roads, drains, sewage network, drinking water and interlocking tiles, etc.

“To start with, we will connect 50 villages with STPs to treat waste water and recycle the same. The waste water will be trapped to nearby STPs and treated. We are planning to provide drinking water to 50 villages in the first phase. And later, the rest of the villages will be covered,” said the official.

Greater Noida was established in 1992 and is spread over 38,000 hectares that were acquired from 124 villages. The authority has developed 26.83% area as recreational green spaces with an aim to maintain a healthy environment for residents, officials said. Residential area is spread over 25.81% of the total 38,000 hectares, while industrial area has been developed over 31.46%. The remaining land is used for institutional, commercial and other purposes, officials said.

According to villagers, however, the authority allegedly neglected the villages, which are yet to have basic civic facilities including water supply, sewage, drainage and proper roads. During rainy season, all villages face water logging issues.

“The authority has never focused on development work in villages. We are yet to get drinking water supply, proper clean roads, drainage and other facilities. During rains, we cannot even walk on roads due to potholes. We hope now the authority will improve the facilities. We gave our land for housing and industrial projects but the authority ignored us,” said Manveer Bhati, a farmer from Bisrakh village.

To this, an official of the authority, who wished not to be identified, said: “We understand that if villages do not have basic civic facilities then it will affect the overall image of this industrial town. Therefore, we have decided to provide all basic amenities and also provide modern facilities such as free Wi-Fi, recycling waste water and other facilities.”

Box:

₹200 crore to be spent on village development in 2019-20

Work on projects worth ₹48 crore underway

₹42 crore worth projects are about to be started next month

To begin with, 50 villages to have piped water supply, sewage and drainage system

There are total 124 villages

Total area of Greater Noida: 38,000 hectares

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 20:12 IST