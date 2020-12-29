Prior notice, protesters’ details a must now before agitation at DU’s arts faculty

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:47 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi University has issued a notice, asking all students and teachers to inform the administration at least 24 hours in advance before organising any agitation or gathering outside or around the university’s arts faculty, drawing criticism from teachers and students, some of who called it a “diktat”.

The notice dated December 27, 2019, was issued two days after a protest was held against CAA and National Population Register (NPR) at DU’s arts faculty, in which several activists including author Arundhati Roy and actor Zeeshan Ayyub addressed the gathering.

In the notice, the varsity has also asked organisers to furnish details such as name of the college , course, email ID, phone number, type of programme or protest, duration of programme or protest, and list of the speakers, to the Proctor’s office before holding the event. They have also been asked to tell the varsity about the type of loud speakers and the other instruments expected to be used during the protest. In DU’s north campus, protest meetings or gathering are usually held outside the main gate of the arts faculty.

The notice issued by proctor Neeta Sehgal reads, “Prior intimation of gathering/protest/demonstration outside arts faculty and adjoining areas is mandatory. The organisers are requested to furnish the following information to the proctor’s office at least 24 hours in advance.”

Students and teachers from across outfits and affiliated institutions have slammed the move. The DU unit of the Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) said the administration is trying to deprive them of their constitutional rights. “Protest is a constitutional right of the citizens and the students and must be free from any kind of paperwork,” the group said in a statement.

Akshit Dahiya, president of the DU Students’ Union (DUSU) and a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), said, “We are fine if the administration is asking for prior intimidation of any protest or gathering. However, ABVP and DUSU will not support the administration if it will try to stop anyone from protesting at the campus.”

Rajesh Jha, a member of the University’s executive council, said, “We have not received any such notice in DU before. This notice is to regulate the increasing resistance and protests on the campus, whereas this increasing trend has its root in the authoritarian and arbitrary policies of the government and the university administration. This notice must be withdrawn immediately to save the democratic nature of the campus.”

Despite several attempts Sehgal did not respond to calls and messages sent for a comment. An official in the Proctor’s office, requesting anonymity, said the notice was issued to maintain “decorum” in the campus. “The administration is not trying to curb anyone’s right to protest,” the official said.

Earlier this year, the Delhi University administration had issued an advisory asking protesters to avoid using loudspeakers, public address systems, drums and sound amplifiers within a 100 metres range of the university campus ( both north and south), citing National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions on noise pollution.