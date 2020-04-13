Pune collector may declare 22 more areas as containment zones

cities

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to seal 22 more areas in Pune after more Covid-19 cases were reported from these areas. The proposal awaits district collector Naval Kishore Ram’s sanction. The district administration has already turned 17 localities in central Pune and Kondhwa into containment zones. The collector will decide to seal the new areas in phase-wise manner or not.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “PMC has already sealed eastern parts of Pune which includes peth areas and Kondhwa. As cases have been reported from 22 other parts of the city, we are proposing to seal these localities too.”

Gaikwad said that last time PMC had issued the order under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, but the district collector issued the order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that authorises the executive magistrate of any state or territory to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.

For better coordination, the civic body proposes that the district administration should take care on these areas and monitor the places with assistance from police and civic administration.

Once an area is defined as a containment zone, private vehicle movement will be banned and individuals who step outside their homes must wear masks. The containment, however, excludes vegetable vendors/agriculture-related transport, essentials including grocery and medical, institutional and government vehicles for scheduled period.

Areas proposed under containment

- Tadiwala road lane number 1 to 48 and ward

- Tadiwala road

- Ghorpadigaon

- Rajewadi, Padmaji, Old Motor stand, Quarter Gate, Bhavani peth

- Wanowriegaon

- Lumbininagar- Tadiwala road

- Chintamaninagar- Handewadi

- Yerawada

- Ghorpadigaon, BT Kawade road

- Laxminagar, Ramnagar, Yerawada

- Mohammadwadi, Hadapsar

- Parvati Darshan area

- Na Ta Wadi, Shivajinagar, Irani vasti

-Patil Estate

- Bhosalewadi, Wakdewadi

-NIBM Road, Kondhwa

-Kondhwa Khurd

-Kondhwa Budruk

-Sai Nagar Kondhwa

-Vimannagar

-Vadgaonsheri

- Dhanori

Yerawada ward number 6