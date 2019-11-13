Pune flash floods: PMC instructs developers to build retaining walls along rivers, canals

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:15 IST

PUNE In the aftermath of the flash floods which the city faced on September 25, 2019, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now ordered all developers who have new upcoming projects along the rivers or canals in the city to build retaining walls and also those who own property along the river to build such walls. The decision was taken during the standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

The civic body will build a retaining wall along Ambil Odha (stream) which will cost the civic body Rs300 crore.

The civic body has also decided to rehabilitate 26 families who lived on the banks of the Ambil Odha (stream), within one km of the affected area within eight days from Wednesday (November 13).

On September 25, the city faced flash floods which led to the death of 26 people and five missing cases reported. The worst affected parts were Ambil Odha, Sahakarnagar, Katraj, Kondhwa, Dandekar bridge and other such places near the river. Earlier, these the families were to be rehabilitated in Hadapsar which is about 20 km away from the affected areas. The residents had opposed the same and demanded that they get the houses in the same place.

Sunil Kamble, chairman, standing committee, said, “PMC does not have enough money to build retaining walls along the river and at many places, we have seen that there are no retaining walls. So we have ordered the private developers and owners of properties along the rivers and canals to build a wall. The first priority must be to build the retaining wall before undertaking construction work or else the civic body will not provide permissions for any future works.”

The flash floods had questioned the civic body’s ability to handle such emergencies. As a remedy, the civic body is now ordering all commercial establishments to build a wall to protect in case of any damage in future.