107 more CCTV cameras to be installed at Pune railway station
To secure and cover maximum area in and outside the Pune railway station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will add 107 CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras at the Pune railway station. At least 61 cameras are already in use at the station premises.
“Currently, there are 61 CCTV cameras installed at Pune railway station premises, on platforms, foot overbridges (FOBs) and outside circulating area. Still, we need more cameras to cover a maximum number of spots. So we have given a proposal to install 107 more CCTV cameras,” said, Uday Singh Pawar, Pune divisional security commissioner, RPF.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 200 train operations were carried out from the Pune railway station with more than two lakh passengers travelling daily. The number of train operations reduced due to the pandemic. Currently, around 150 train operations are carried out, with a footfall of over one lakh passengers.
“There are various spots, especially outside the main building, at the circulating area, end of the platforms and near the parking area where there is a need of CCTV cameras. During the night, there is a dark area and miscreant people roam around these areas, if the cameras are installed then we can keep a close watch on their movement,” said BS Raghuvanshi, RPF senior police inspector at Pune railway station.
“We have cracked several cases with the help of CCTV cameras till now, and adding more cameras will help to improve our vigilance and crime detection,” he added.
Water pools, ice popsicles: Sloth bears, elephants beat the heat
Those at the wildlife conservation centre of Wildlife SOS are lucky with extra measures to ensure cooler conditions for elephants and sloth bears. “Water pools are available in every enclosure for animals to swim in and cool off as well as water sprinklers that help soften the ground and create cool zones inside their free-ranging enclosures” stated the public relations officer for Wildlife SOS, Arnita Shandilya through a statement.
Man held for molesting girl in Lucknow metro lift
The police on Friday arrested the man involved in molesting a Class 10 girl, in a Lucknow metro lift, two days ago, senior police officials said. They said the girl's parents had lodged an FIR against an unidentified man with Alambagh police station in this connection on Wednesday. Another police official said the incident took place when the girl was returning from school in Hussainganj through the metro on Wednesday.
Delhi: No let-up as searing heat continues,sports complex hottest at 46.4°C
There was no let-up from the searing heat for the second consecutive day on Friday, as “heatwave” to ”severe heatwave” conditions prevailed across the capital city. It is a ”severe heatwave” if it is 6.5 degrees or more above normal.
Raj gets nod for Aurandgabad, Uddhav to hold counter-rally at same venue
Mumbai While Maharashtra Narvirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray finally got permission to hold the rally at Aurangabad on May 1, his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that he will hold a counter-rally, 'Uttar rally', at the same venue. In the permission, Aurangabad police mandated that Raj Thackeray should avoid religious, casteist and regional references. On Friday, the Republican Youth Morcha rushed to the court seeking to stop the rally.
State’s 1st ‘Child-friendly room’ started at Pune railway station
In a bid to give a helping hand to and counsel 'runaway' or missing children, a special 'child-friendly room/counselling room' has been started at the Pune railway station. This room was inaugurated on Friday by the Pune divisional railway manager Renu Sharma. The initiative was taken by the Central Railway along with the women and child development department, Pune, and Hope for the Children Foundation.
