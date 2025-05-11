11 lakh stolen from a woman’s bag in Pune during baby shower function

The Uttam Nagar police have lodged a case against unidentified individuals for stealing cash worth ₹11 lakh bag belonging to a woman during a baby shower function. The victim returned to Mumbai and lodged an official complaint with the Uttamnagar Police Station on May 9. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Tardeo in Mumbai, had come to Pune for her niece’s baby shower function.

The event was organised on April 20 at a banquet hall near Aryak Residency in the Shivane locality, where her sister resides. After the ceremony ended, the woman went to her sister’s house nearby. It was only upon reaching there that she discovered that the cash was missing.

Assistant police inspector Amruta Chavare, investigating officer in the case, said that based on her statement, police have registered a case of theft under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).