12, including 7 from Maharashtra, killed in MSRTC bus accident in Madhya Pradesh
At least 12 passengers, including seven from Maharashtra, were killed while 15 others have been rescued when a Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Monday morning, authorities said.
The bus was en route to Amalner (Jalgaon) from Indore when it fell into the Narmada river at Khalghat area in the district.
The deceased include four women and a child, said officials.
Chandrakant Eknath Patil (45) was driving the bus and Prakash Shravan Chaudhary (40) was the conductor. Both were from Amalner in Jalgaon and died in the incident.
The other deceased from the state have been identified as Limbaji Ananda Khati, Avinash Sanjay Pardeshi, and Kalpana Gulabrao Patil all from Amalner in Jalgaon, Aarva Murtuja Bora from Murtijapur in Akola district and Vikas Satish Behre from Dhule.
Deceased from other states include Rukmini Narayanlal Joshi, Jagannath Hemraj Joshi, Chetan Ramgopal Jangid, Raju Tulsiram, all from Rajasthan, and Saifuddin Abbas Nurani from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
The family members of the bus driver said that they were shocked to hear of the death of their relative.
“He was an excellent driver and has been good at his skills. What went wrong is still not known to us. The entire family is shocked over his untimely death. We still cannot believe that he is no longer with us,” said Suresh Patil, his cousin.
Similarly, a relative of Murtaja Bora from Akola said, “He had gone for some work and was returning home when tragedy struck. It is a very tough time for the family members,” he said.
The accident took place on the Agra-Mumbai (AB Road) highway which connects Indore to Maharashtra.
Shekhar Channe, managing director, state transport, said, “At least 12 passengers boarded the bus at Indore although it was not clear how many passengers were on board when the accident took place.”
“We have sent teams from Maharashtra to Dhar to get more information and coordinate with MP authorities. We have also set up a helpline for those wanting any information about their near and dear ones,” said Channe.
MP police said, “Due to the strong current in Narmada river, relief and rescue staff were finding it difficult to carry out the operations. The accident spot is located 80 km away from Indore. The Sanjay Setu bridge from which the bus fell is built on the border of two districts of Dhar and Khargone.”
Jalgaon district collector Abhijit Raut said, “Amalner bound MSRTC bus having number MH 40 A N 9848 left Indore at 7.30 am on Monday and between 10 am and 10.15 am, plunged into Narmada river from the bridge located between Khalght and Thigri.”
A dedicated helpline with number 09555899091 has been activated for assistance and help in this regard, Raut stated.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced ₹10 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the victims from Maharashtra. “I have spoken with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan twice. Taking serious cognisance of the incident, he has appointed a dedicated minister for coordination. The Maharashtra government has also declared ₹10 lakh each as financial help for the next of kin,” said Shinde.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I am in touch with Dhar (MP) collector and Maharashtra ST officials and they are coordinating for rescue operations and medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers. I wish and pray for their speedy recovery.”
Taking to Twitter, the PMO said, “The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.”
(With inputs from Mumbai)
