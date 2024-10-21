12 trap cameras installed to track leopard movement in Varvand, Daund

While the human-leopard conflict was earlier limited to four ranges of the Junnar forest division, it has now spread to other parts of Pune district. So much so that areas where leopards used to be sighted once in a while are now frequented by these big cats with the occasional attacks on cattle thrown in. A case in point is Daund tehsil under the Pune forest division where 12 trap cameras were recently installed on October 19 to keep track of leopard movement in the area. Recently, assistant forest officer Deepak Pawar and wildlife warden Aditya Paranjape visited Varvand along with other forest officials and interacted with the villagers. (HT PHOTO)

The trap cameras were set up in Varvand village of Daund tehsil. According to the villagers, leopard sightings have increased significantly in this area which was not the case earlier. Some even suspect that leopards have been deliberately led to this area from the nearby Shirur and Junnar tehsils where they exist in large numbers.

A resident of Varvand village on condition of anonymity said, “Leopard sightings have increased significantly in this area. Just a few days ago, a leopard was found on the staircase in my house. There were also incidents reported of leopard attacks on cattle in Shivankar Vasti, Khatik Vasti, Pasudi Mala, Pardeshi Mala, Janai Mala etc. We demanded that the forest department take strict action against this. Accordingly, cages were installed to capture the leopards but they were of no use. Many leopards are still on the prowl out there, creating problems for villagers and farmers and yet, no strict action is being taken…”

Recently, assistant forest officer Deepak Pawar and wildlife warden Aditya Paranjape visited Varvand along with other forest officials and interacted with the villagers. “The villagers were angry about the situation and demanded strong action as it is risky for them to work or even live,” said Paranjape.

The department assured the villagers that it would leave no stone unturned in mitigating the human-leopard conflict and to begin with, 12 trap cameras were installed to track leopard movement in the area, said Paranjape.