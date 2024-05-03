 ₹30 lakh in cash seized from car in Pimpri-Chinchwad - Hindustan Times
30 lakh in cash seized from car in Pimpri-Chinchwad

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 03, 2024 07:38 AM IST

The static surveillance team has been specifically deployed to monitor the movement of cash, liquor, bribes, arms, ammunition, and antisocial elements, says official

The static surveillance team deployed by District Election Office (DEO) for monitoring Maval Lok Sabha constituency has seized approximately 30 lakh from a car in Pimpri-Chinchwad ahead of the polls scheduled to take place here on May 13.

The surveillance team handed over the cash to the income tax department for further investigation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The surveillance team handed over the cash to the income tax department for further investigation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The surveillance team handed over the cash to the income tax department for further investigation.

District collector Suhas Diwase said, “The surveillance team has been specifically deployed to monitor the movement of cash, liquor, bribes, arms, ammunition, and antisocial elements.”

The Election Commission of India in its directives issued stated that cash seizures have been possible by comprehensive planning, scaled up collaboration and unified deterrence action from agencies, proactive citizen participation and optimal engagement of technology.

News / Cities / Pune / 30 lakh in cash seized from car in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Follow Us On