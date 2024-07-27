 30 trains cancelled in Pune railway division due to special blocks - Hindustan Times
30 trains cancelled in Pune railway division due to special blocks

Jul 27, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Up to 30 trains cancelled, others diverted or terminated in Pune division for non-Interlocking works. Passengers urged to cooperate for safety and infrastructure upkeep.

As many as 30 trains are cancelled and several others diverted or short terminated in the Pune railway division for next few days due to the special blocks for non-Interlocking works for Daund Goods Yard and Daund Chord Line for provision of electronic interlocking of Pune division.

Special blocks for non-Interlocking works for Daund Goods Yard and Daund Chord Line has been undertaken by Central Railways. (HT FILE)

“These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” stated the statement issued by Central Railways.

