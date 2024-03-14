35 candidates apply for post of SPPU registrar

At least 35 candidates have applied for the post of registrar at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the candidates include former members of the management council and the general assembly. Vijay Khare, director of SPPU’s international student centre and head of defence and military science department is currently the acting registrar of the university. (HT FILE)

Some department heads and professors working in the department of the university have also applied for the post of registrar, said officials.

The varsity has received 35 applications till March 10, out of which 20 to 22 applications are from candidates from Pune district and remaining applications are from Nashik, Ahmednagar, Mumbai and Kolhapur districts.

Also, the number of female candidates in applying for the post of registrar is significant, said officials.

As per the information given by the SPPU administration, the senior educationist who have applied for the registrar post includes - Sudhakar Shinde, Harsh Gaikwad, Manohar Sanap, Sanjay Sanap, Pandit Radhakrishna, Milind Suryavanshi, Hemangini Patil, Mahesh Deshpande, Sunil Kandalkar of Symbiosis Skill and Professional University, Kiwale, along with former member of the management council and principal Sharmila Chaudhary, former senate member Rajkumar Shete, Bharat Jinturkar, Pandharinath Patil, Kailas Chandratre, Rajusingh Chavan, Dinesh Doke, Tanaji Dawde, Sanjay Kumar Gangurde, Sugat Bansode, Vandana Nikam, Mahadev Kokate, Jitendra Bhosle, Nandkumar Mandlik, Sunil Mhaske, Mandya Gulal, Prasad Baviskar, Amol Bapat, Prashant Wankhade, Jyoti Bhakere, Balasaheb Agarkar, Varsha Wankhade, Sandhya Chavan, Kailas Sapner, Nanasaheb Sathe, and Ashwinikumar Sonone have applied for the post of registrar.

The code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections will be announced soon. Therefore, the interviews for the posts of professors, vice-chancellors and registrars of the university are likely to be announced after the completion of the code of conduct, i.e. after the elections.