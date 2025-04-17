After Chandrapur, another recruitment scam surfaces in Kolhapur

Close on the heels of a massive recruitment scam involving 580 teaching and non-teaching staff being unearthed in Chandrapur, a similar con has surfaced in Kolhapur. After recruitment scam involving 580 teaching and non-teaching staff being unearthed in Chandrapur, a similar con has surfaced in Kolhapur. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The state higher education department has come across significant irregularities in the appointment of non-teaching staff to the Kolhapur division. The department has found around 85 non-teaching staff members from permanently unaided colleges in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts to have been appointed to subsidised posts in flagrant violation of the rules. Furthermore, the department has found irregularities in confirming these non-teaching staff members’ pay based on their prior service records, and in the payment of their arrears. Reportedly, several names were recently added to the Sevaarth (government salary) system only to be removed later. Some of those whose names were removed have now approached the office of the joint director of higher education, demanding an investigation into the matter. A thorough investigation is underway and stringent action will be taken against those responsible.

Professor Dayaprasad Jugdhar, an education activist from Kolhapur, said, “After years of waiting, the state was finally set to launch a recruitment drive for non-teaching staff. But even before this process could begin, irregular appointments to subsidised posts were made in Kolhapur. In the Chandrapur scam, the involvement of education officers has already been revealed.”

Following the unravelling of the scam, the higher education department has immediately initiated a round of transfers.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “Replacing one or two officials won’t fix the problem. It is often those in key positions who are found supporting such corrupt practices. These same officials have repeatedly been identified as the root of corruption. While investigations and suspensions are often announced, no concrete outcomes follow. ”

Meanwhile, Chandrakant Patil, state higher and technical education minister said, “We have initiated an inquiry into this entire issue and once the inquiry report comes out, we will certainly take action against those involved in it.”