Ajit asks Rohit not to politicise MPCB notice

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2023 06:58 AM IST

Recently, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued a notice to the Rohit-owned company for allegedly violating pollution norms

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said notice issued to Karjat-Jamkhed legislator Rohit Pawar-owned Baramati Agro firm was not politically motivated.

During his Baramati tour on Sunday, Ajit said, instead of politicising, submit the details to the agency. (HT FILE PHOTO)
During his Baramati tour on Sunday, Ajit said, instead of politicising, submit the details to the agency. (HT FILE PHOTO)

He also advised his nephew Rohit not to politicise the issue.

During his Baramati tour on Sunday, Ajit said, “Instead of politicising, submit the details to the agency. Once the necessary details are submitted, agencies normally stop the action. While running any industry, there is a need to take care of environmental norms. I request him not politicise the issue.”

Recently, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued a notice to the Rohit-owned company for allegedly violating pollution norms.

Later, Rohit challenged the MPCB notice in the high court, which directed the environmental watchdog not to take any action till October 6.

After MPCB action, Rohit blamed the ruling parties and said, “The government has intentionally issued the notice as I am criticising the government. But citizens will teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections.”

